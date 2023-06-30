ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents a talk by author Ret Talbot Thursday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
The Rockland-based science writer will read from the book "Chasing Shadows," which he wrote with shark biologist Greg Skomal. He will also discuss what it means to restore an apex predator to an ecosystem, especially one so intensively utilized by humans, and what comes next for one of New England’s most notorious and little understood animals. Copies of the book will be available for purchase after the talk, and scientific illustrator Karen Talbot, who did the illustrations for the book, will also be on hand to personalize copies with a hand-drawn illustration on the title page.
From Dorian Gossy in Library Journal: "In this book, [Skomal] and journalist Talbot describe the shark for the splendid creature that it is. When the authors tell of a white shark breaching right under Skomal’s boat, readers are reminded that humans are guests in the sea and owe it and its denizens the greatest respect. Skomal is a serious cartographer of the shark’s journey, and readers will come to understand sharks’ fragility in a natural world that’s increasingly pressured by human interests and needs.”
Talbot is an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of experience covering stories from some of the more remote corners of the globe. From the icy summits of the Andes to the reefs of Papua New Guinea, his assignments have taken him off the beaten track and put his readers face-to-face with stories of adventure, new ideas, and innovative approaches to commonplace and not-so-commonplace ideas and issues. He and his wife Karen Talbot frequently collaborate on projects and love to invite guests into their home-based gallery and studio in Rockland.
This event will take place in the Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom. For more information or for the Zoom link, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. July 13.