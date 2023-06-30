Books

Jul 13 Ret Talbot.jpg

Ret Talbot
Jul 13 Chasing Shadows.jpg

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents a talk by author Ret Talbot Thursday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

The Rockland-based science writer will read from the book "Chasing Shadows," which he wrote with shark biologist Greg Skomal. He will also discuss what it means to restore an apex predator to an ecosystem, especially one so intensively utilized by humans, and what comes next for one of New England’s most notorious and little understood animals. Copies of the book will be available for purchase after the talk, and scientific illustrator Karen Talbot, who did the illustrations for the book, will also be on hand to personalize copies with a hand-drawn illustration on the title page.