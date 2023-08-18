ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., will present Maine author Cathie Pelletier Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Pelletier will share the breathtaking story of the 1952 snowstorm that gripped New England. In her new book, "Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952," working from a series of intensive interviews, she weaves together the stories of several families in a stranded lumber camp as well as individuals throughout the Midcoast and beyond. One of the stories detailed in the book is that of Harland Davis, a third generation lobsterman in Cushing who was washed overboard during the storm; Harland’s son, Bill Wilson, will join the library for this event. Copies of "Northeaster" will be available for signing and purchase after the reading.
Pelletier was born in Northern Maine and is the author of 16 books, including "The Funeral Makers" (a New York Times Notable Book), "The Weight of Winter" (winner of the New England Book Award) and "Running the Bulls" (winner of the Paterson Prize for Fiction). As K. C. McKinnon, she has written two novels, both of which became television films. After years of living in Nashville, Tenn.; Toronto, Canada; and Eastman, Quebec, she has returned to Allagash, Maine and the family homestead where she was born.
This event will take place in the Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. Aug. 31.