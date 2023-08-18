Books

Cathie Pelletier
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., will present Maine author Cathie Pelletier Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

Pelletier will share the breathtaking story of the 1952 snowstorm that gripped New England. In her new book, "Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952," working from a series of intensive interviews, she weaves together the stories of several families in a stranded lumber camp as well as individuals throughout the Midcoast and beyond. One of the stories detailed in the book is that of Harland Davis, a third generation lobsterman in Cushing who was washed overboard during the storm; Harland’s son, Bill Wilson, will join the library for this event. Copies of "Northeaster" will be available for signing and purchase after the reading.