ROCKPORT — Author Scott Dickerson presents his new novel, "Telling Stone," Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St. Richly imagined, and founded on archaeological discoveries and Ice Age ecology, "Telling Stone" is about the origins of art and the lives of these earliest artists. Dickerson’s presentation will take place in person in the lower-level Rockport Room.

Who were these Paleolithic hunter-gatherers? How did they live? What did they believe? Why did they create art on cave walls 23,500 years ago? Dickerson’s novel explores these questions.