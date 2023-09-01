Books

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents author Linda Buckmaster Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

Buckmaster, former poet laureate of Belfast, will offer a reading of her new hybrid work, "Elemental: A Miscellany of Salt Cod and Islands." "Elemental" is the first installment in a multimedia project exploring islands in Maine, Newfoundland and northwest Scotland; here, Buckmaster uses essays, poetry and fiction to examine the impact of salt cod in communities across the North Atlantic and the Caribbean throughout history.