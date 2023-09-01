ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents author Linda Buckmaster Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Buckmaster, former poet laureate of Belfast, will offer a reading of her new hybrid work, "Elemental: A Miscellany of Salt Cod and Islands." "Elemental" is the first installment in a multimedia project exploring islands in Maine, Newfoundland and northwest Scotland; here, Buckmaster uses essays, poetry and fiction to examine the impact of salt cod in communities across the North Atlantic and the Caribbean throughout history.
Buckmaster has lived within a block of the Atlantic most of her life, growing up in Florida and living in Midcoast Maine for 50 years. She has a master's degree in fine art from the University of Southern Maine. Her poetry, essays and fiction have appeared in more than 40 journals. She has held residencies at Vermont Studios Center, Atlantic Center for the Arts, and Obras Foundation, among others. Two of her pieces have been listed as Notable Essays in Best American Essays 2013 and 2020. Her hybrid memoir, "Space Heart. A Memoir in Stages," was published by Burrow Press in 2018. Her latest hybrid, "Elemental: A Miscellany of Salt Cod and Islands" (Huntress Press, 2022), is the first installment of a multimedia North Atlantic Rim Project.
This event will take place in the Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. Sept. 14.