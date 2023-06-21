ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents Margot Anne Kelley, Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Ever wonder if there’s a better way to live, work and eat? You’re not alone.
In her new book, “Foodtopia: Communities in Pursuit of Peace, Love & Homegrown Food,” historian and community advocate Margot Anne Kelley shines a light on five food-centric, back-to-the-land utopian movements from the past two centuries. These groups were fueled by deep yearnings for unpolluted water and air, racial and gender equality, for peace, for a less consumerist lifestyle, for a sense of authenticity, for simplicity, for a healthy diet, and for a sustaining connection to the natural world; their efforts inspire young farmers and community advocates today. Copies of the book will be available for purchase following the talk, courtesy of hello hello books. Join in for an illuminating discussion on community and food justice.
Kelley holds a doctorate in American literature and a master’s degree in media and performing arts. Kelley is the author of two books focused on people in relationship to the natural world, “Local Treasures: Geocaching Across America” and “A Field Guide to Other People’s Trees.” She taught at the college level for nearly 25 years. Since leaving academia, she served as the editor of The Maine Review and co-founded a community development corporation that runs a food pantry and community garden, among other programs. Kelley lives on the coast of Downeast Maine.
This event will take place in the Community Room and be livestreamed via Zoom. For more information or Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. June 29.