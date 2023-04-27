Books

Lynn Plourde with books.jpg

Lynn Plourde

ROCKLAND — Meet Maine author Lynn Plourde and listen to her bring a few of her books to life with silly readings Wednesday, May 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St.

Learn about writing books and talk to her about how a book is made. Bring your Lynn Plourde books and get them signed.

Katie Drago and Lynn Plourde.jpg

Rockland Public Library Children's Librarian Katie Drago, left, and author Lynn Plourde.