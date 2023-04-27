ROCKLAND — Meet Maine author Lynn Plourde and listen to her bring a few of her books to life with silly readings Wednesday, May 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St.
Learn about writing books and talk to her about how a book is made. Bring your Lynn Plourde books and get them signed.
Plourde is the author of more than 40 children’s books. She grew up in Skowhegan, and currently lives in Winthrop with her husband.
Her books often focus on family, school, seasons and Maine. Plourde has a reputation for having a sense of humor in her books (i.e., the Mrs. Shepherd series that started with "School Picture Day," "The Blizzard Wizard," "The Boy Whose Face Froze Like That"), but also for sensitively dealing with the difficult topic of death ("Thank You, Grandpa" and "Maxi’s Secrets").
Plourde’s experience working as a speech-language therapist and awareness of sounds inspired the use of wordplay in her books, including making up words (i.e., smuckery, whizzles, wucky, creating a monster language in "How to Talk Monster"). Her work in special education also led her to create characters with special challenges, such as "Best Buddies" about a boy with Down syndrome and "Maxi’s Secrets" about a dog that is deaf.
Plourde has received a number of awards for her books, including Oppenheim, Amelia Bloomer List, Junior Library Guild, Children’s Literature Choice List, Growing Kids Classic Books, and Best of Book recognitions. In Maine, she has received Lupine Honor Awards and Maine Literary Awards. Her favorite awards are those voted on by children, including the Golden Sower Award, Young Hoosier Award, and Maine Student Book Awards.