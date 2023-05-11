CAMDEN — Carol Chen has released her second novel, "Don't Touch My Cocktail!," describing it as one part mystery and three parts comedy.
In the midst of a television interview, Public Safety Officer Jane Roberts comes face to face with a man whose head looks as if it was pulsed on high in a Cuisinart. How could such an attack happen on beautiful St. Frewin’s Island off the coast of Maine?
On the hunt for her perp, Officer Roberts enthusiastically plunges into the local holiday punch bowl, which is brimming with tight lips and deceit. Saucy, defiant and laser-focused (ha!), Roberts somehow manages to barge through a mound of hors d'oeuvres and the trappings of authority to unknowingly close in on this "quasi-whodunit." And shockingly so.
Chen's debut novel, "Lobsters Without Borders," was released last summer. She is now working on the third book in the Jane Roberts Mystery series, which involves out-of-control controlled substances.
Chen graduated from Stanford University and later Georgetown University Law Center, with a stint in the book publishing world in between. She now lives in Camden, and after 30 years as a country lawyer and a marriage that lasted against all odds, she is thankful for the freedom to write. Two of her author heroes are P. G. Wodehouse and Colin Dexter. “If only I could channel them both when putting mystery and laughter on paper.”
The book is available in paperback and Kindle format on Amazon.