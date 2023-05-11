Books

Carol Chen

CAMDEN — Carol Chen has released her second novel, "Don't Touch My Cocktail!," describing it as one part mystery and three parts comedy.

In the midst of a television interview, Public Safety Officer Jane Roberts comes face to face with a man whose head looks as if it was pulsed on high in a Cuisinart. How could such an attack happen on beautiful St. Frewin’s Island off the coast of Maine?

