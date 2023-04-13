CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., is celebrating National Library Week April 23 through 29 by inviting the public to enjoy the many stories that the library has to offer, as well as to make a donation in support.
"One of my favorite things about libraries is that they are filled with stories — and this library is bursting with all kinds to enjoy," said Executive Director Nikki Maounis. "When you think of the Camden Public Library, perhaps novels, picture books, large-print titles, audiobooks, and e-books come to mind — and yet there's so much more to the story. You have at your fingertips virtual programming to watch in your living room; educational programs in our unique building; decades of history that come to life in the Walsh History Center, Camden Amphitheatre, and Harbor Park; and stories that find you where you want them, delivered through curbside and homebound delivery."
The annual celebration of National Library Week highlights the valuable role that libraries play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. Each day of National Library Week at Camden Public Library will have a theme, in turn focusing on the Library Staff, Walsh History Center, Young Readers, Lifelong Learners, and the Parks. The week ends with a Day of Honor, in which the library invites the public to make a donation to dedicate a new book to a special person.
"I hope people will use National Library Week to stop by in-person or online to more fully take advantage of the resources that fit their unique interests. This truly is a valuable facility for all to enjoy. Members can be proud that it was recently named Maine's only Five-Star Library," Maounis said.
Highlights of the week include a presentation about the past and future of Camden's shore with “Storm Surge Risk & Mitigation in Camden Harbor” Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. in person and on Zoom. Miss Amy will host three outdoor storytimes for children, including Booktime for Babies on Young Readers Day, Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. (weather permitting). Thursday, April 27, Lifelong Learners Day, will include Tai Chi in the Amphitheatre at 10:30 a.m. for those seeking to learn through movement; kids can team up with Miss Amy after school at 4 p.m. for Creative Art Afternoons; and the musically inclined can take part in the 6 p.m. Songwriters Session. At 6:30 p.m., National Fisherman magazine editor Michael Crowley will present an illustrated talk, “Working the Sea,” both in-person and on Zoom. All week, an exhibit of black-and-white photos from the Penobscot Marine Museum’s National Fisherman Collection will be on display in the Picker Room Gallery and handmade accordion books can be viewed on the first floor. Browse the week's full schedule at librarycamden.org.
With pandemic-bolstered support waning, the library needs extra help to enable these types of programs and all-ages outreach and seeks to raise $46,673. Donations will also help cover increased operational expenses, like inflation-impacted electricity and facility costs.
"This year, we really need our public to pitch in whatever they can to help their library navigate these times," Maounis said. "If you appreciate the library and its role in our town, I invite you to give a donation during National Library Week. Every contribution makes a real difference to our work."
Donations can be made in-person at the library; by mail to the "Camden Public Library Fund" at 55 Main St., Camden, ME 04843; or on the library website at librarycamden.org/donate.