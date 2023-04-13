Books

National Library Week_Camden.jpg

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., is celebrating National Library Week April 23 through 29 by inviting the public to enjoy the many stories that the library has to offer, as well as to make a donation in support.

"One of my favorite things about libraries is that they are filled with stories — and this library is bursting with all kinds to enjoy," said Executive Director Nikki Maounis. "When you think of the Camden Public Library, perhaps novels, picture books, large-print titles, audiobooks, and e-books come to mind — and yet there's so much more to the story. You have at your fingertips virtual programming to watch in your living room; educational programs in our unique building; decades of history that come to life in the Walsh History Center, Camden Amphitheatre, and Harbor Park; and stories that find you where you want them, delivered through curbside and homebound delivery."