 "Elemental" cover artwork by Belfast artists Leslie Moore (codfish) and Sheep Jones (stone house).

CAMDEN — On Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes writer Linda Buckmaster for a reading and discussion of her hybrid memoir, "Elemental: A Miscellany of Salt Cod and Islands." It is the first installment in a series of creative and eclectic responses to the beauty and realities of islands in Maine, Newfoundland and northwest Scotland. In "Elemental," Buckmaster follows the call of the elements — rock, sea, sky and wind. The book is also one of three finalists for a 2023 Maine Literary Award in the Excellence in Publishing category.

Through essay, poetry and fiction, Buckmaster traces the imprint of the lowly salt cod over time in communities across the North Atlantic and the Caribbean. The book is beautifully designed throughout by graphic artist Lori Harley of Portland. Previously an editor for National Fisherman magazine and former poet laureate of Belfast, Buckmaster knits fact and lyric into her narrative net.