CAMDEN — On Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes writer Linda Buckmaster for a reading and discussion of her hybrid memoir, "Elemental: A Miscellany of Salt Cod and Islands." It is the first installment in a series of creative and eclectic responses to the beauty and realities of islands in Maine, Newfoundland and northwest Scotland. In "Elemental," Buckmaster follows the call of the elements — rock, sea, sky and wind. The book is also one of three finalists for a 2023 Maine Literary Award in the Excellence in Publishing category.
Through essay, poetry and fiction, Buckmaster traces the imprint of the lowly salt cod over time in communities across the North Atlantic and the Caribbean. The book is beautifully designed throughout by graphic artist Lori Harley of Portland. Previously an editor for National Fisherman magazine and former poet laureate of Belfast, Buckmaster knits fact and lyric into her narrative net.
This is a hybrid event and will take place in the Picker Room and on Zoom.
Buckmaster has lived within a block of the Atlantic most of her life, growing up in Florida and living in Midcoast Maine for 50 years. She has a master's degree from the University of Southern Maine. Her poetry, essay and fiction have appeared in more than 40 journals. She has held residencies at Vermont Studios Center, Atlantic Center for the Arts and Obras Foundation, among others. Two of her pieces have been listed as Notable Essays in Best American Essays 2013 and 2020. Her hybrid memoir, "Space Heart: A Memoir in Stages," was published by Burrow Press in 2018. Her latest hybrid, "Elemental: A Miscellany of Salt Cod and Islands" (Huntress Press, 2022), is the first installment of a multimedia North Atlantic Rim Project.
Poet and Gulf of Maine Books owner Gary Lawless said, "Linda Buckmaster follows the seaways, follows the cod lines, follows the northlands of her heart — a journey worth following. We follow the mixed history of cod, humans and place as Linda searches for a proper engagement with islands that humans have been influencing since the glaciers receded. Elemental, yet rich with history, rich with poetry, song and story, rich with the lives of many beings."