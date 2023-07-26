CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes writer, photographer and traveler Susan Bregman to the Picker Room Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation of her book, "Along Route 1: Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts." Don't miss this fun journey along through New England (including the Midcoast), exploring history, culture, unique attractions and more.
"Along Route 1: Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts" is an unapologetic combination of historic gravity, exuberant entertainment, unexpected juxtapositions, and wonderfully kitschy roadside attractions. New England road trippers will encounter roller coasters and candlepin bowling, lobster rolls and homemade pie, colonial-era taverns, and granite fortifications. An orange dinosaur overlooks the highway in Massachusetts, a neon whale casts its glow in New Hampshire, and a statue in Maine memorializes a celebrity harbor seal. Motor courts once welcomed weary travelers, and drive-in theaters entertained vacationers on starlit summer nights. A geodesic dome is dedicated to the Maine wild blueberry, and a quirky museum documents the history of the state’s sardine industry. A club in Massachusetts showcased jazz greats, and a movie theater in Maine was named after a celebrated racehorse. Mile after mile, "Along Route 1" tells a story about history, survival, loss and change.
Writer and photographer Susan Mara Bregman is also the author of Arcadia Publishing’s "New England Neon" and "New England Candlepin Bowling." A native New Yorker, she moved to Boston after graduating from college and never left. The remarkable photographs in this book came from historical societies, museums, libraries, universities and private collections.