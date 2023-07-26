Books

Susan Bregman.jpg

Susan Bregman
Along Route 1 Cover.jpg

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes writer, photographer and traveler Susan Bregman to the Picker Room Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation of her book, "Along Route 1: Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts." Don't miss this fun journey along through New England (including the Midcoast), exploring history, culture, unique attractions and more.

This program will take place in person as well as on Zoom. To find the Zoom registration link to attend virtually, visit the “What’s Happening” adult events calendar at librarycamden.org.