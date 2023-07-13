CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., invites the public to the Picker Room Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. for a special event with Donnaldson Brown, author of the debut novel "Because I Loved You," and her Maine mentor Bill Roorbach, whose latest novel is "Lucky Turtle." Join Roorbach and Brown in conversation as they discuss their latest books, followed by a book signing.
Donnaldson Brown grew up riding horses on her uncles’ ranch in East Texas and in her hometown in Connecticut. Her debut novel is "Because I Loved You," released in April 2023 with She Writes Press. Brown is a former screenwriter and worked for several years with Robert Redford’s film development company. Her spoken word pieces have been featured in The Deep Listening Institute’s Writers in Performance and Women & Identity Festivals in New York City and in the Made in the Berkshires Theatre Festival in Stockbridge, Mass. She is a past fellow of the Community of Writers, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, and Craigardan. Brown is a longtime resident of both Brooklyn, N.Y., and western Massachusetts. A mother and former attorney, she is currently a facilitator and trainer with The Equus Effect, which offers somatic-based experiential learning with horses for veterans, first responders, and others struggling with PTSD. Find her online at donnaldsonbrown.com.
Bill Roorbach is the author of 10 books, including the memoir "Summers with Juliet," novels "The Remedy for Love" and "Life Among Giants," and the Flannery O’Connor Award–winning collection "Big Bend." His work has appeared in Harper’s, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Granta, The American Scholar, and many other publications. His newest novel, "Lucky Turtle," was a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice in 2022. Find him online at billroorbach.com.