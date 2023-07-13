Books

Donnaldson Brown, left, and Bill Roorbach.

 Brown photo by Kate Burton; Roorbach photo by Lauryn Sophia; Images courtesy of Caitlin Hamilton Marketing & Publicity, LLC
CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., invites the public to the Picker Room Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. for a special event with Donnaldson Brown, author of the debut novel "Because I Loved You," and her Maine mentor Bill Roorbach, whose latest novel is "Lucky Turtle." Join Roorbach and Brown in conversation as they discuss their latest books, followed by a book signing.

Donnaldson Brown grew up riding horses on her uncles’ ranch in East Texas and in her hometown in Connecticut. Her debut novel is "Because I Loved You," released in April 2023 with She Writes Press. Brown is a former screenwriter and worked for several years with Robert Redford’s film development company. Her spoken word pieces have been featured in The Deep Listening Institute’s Writers in Performance and Women & Identity Festivals in New York City and in the Made in the Berkshires Theatre Festival in Stockbridge, Mass. She is a past fellow of the Community of Writers, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, and Craigardan. Brown is a longtime resident of both Brooklyn, N.Y., and western Massachusetts. A mother and former attorney, she is currently a facilitator and trainer with The Equus Effect, which offers somatic-based experiential learning with horses for veterans, first responders, and others struggling with PTSD. Find her online at donnaldsonbrown.com.