ROCKLAND — Journalist, essayist, educator, Pushcart-nominated author, and Cape Elizabeth resident Kevin St. Jarre will read from and discuss his most recent book, "Paris, California," in Rockland Public Library's Community Room Monday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m.
St. Jarre will speak about researching and writing his new book, the art and craft of creating a novel, and how he navigates switching between such disparate forms of the written word. "Paris, California" tells a tale familiar to many people who have watched their community transformed — by those who move in and then work to change the very characteristics that attracted them there in the first place — and what happens when that phenomenon goes completely off the rails.
St. Jarre has worked in the corporate world, his teaching and consulting have taken him around the globe, and he is a combat veteran. He has a master's degree in creative writing from the Stonecoast MFA program. His first three novels were published by Berkley Books. His latest novels, "The Book of Emmaus" (2022), "Absence of Grace" (2022), "The Twin" (2021), "Celestine" (2021) and "Aliens, Drywall, and a Unicycle" (2020), have all been published by Encircle Publications. His essays and poetry have appeared in various publications, and his Pushcart-nominated short fiction has appeared in journals such as Story and Solstice Literary Magazine. He grew up in Madawaska and now lives on Maine’s coast.
The Catching up with the Classics Book Group will meet immediately after author talk to discuss "Paris, California."
This event is free and open to the public. Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, call 594-0310 or email pking@rocklandmaine.gov.