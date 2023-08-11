Books

Kevin St Jarre.jpg

Kevin St. Jarre
ParisCalifornia_Front.jpg

ROCKLAND — Journalist, essayist, educator, Pushcart-nominated author, and Cape Elizabeth resident Kevin St. Jarre will read from and discuss his most recent book, "Paris, California," in Rockland Public Library's Community Room Monday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m.

St. Jarre will speak about researching and writing his new book, the art and craft of creating a novel, and how he navigates switching between such disparate forms of the written word. "Paris, California" tells a tale familiar to many people who have watched their community transformed — by those who move in and then work to change the very characteristics that attracted them there in the first place — and what happens when that phenomenon goes completely off the rails.