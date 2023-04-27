Books

Bill Roorbach_2013.JPG

Bill Roorbach

THOMASTON — Award-winning Maine author Bill Roorbach will preview his latest novel, "Lucky Turtle," in a live talk at the Thomaston Public Library, 60 Main St., Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. The Cushing Public Library is co-sponsoring the event, which is free and open to the public.

Roorbach, who lives in western Maine, draws on his love of the outdoors and knowledge of human emotions to create a romantic heroine, Cindra Zoeller, a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts enrolled in a reform camp in Montana following her involvement in an armed robbery. The chemistry between her and Lucky, a mysterious camp employee, is instant and profound. The pair escape together into the wilderness to create an idyllic life far from the reach of the law, living off their resounding love, Lucky’s vast knowledge of the wilderness and help from friends.