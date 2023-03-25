HOPE — Hope Library, 443 Camden Road, presents an author’s reading with Linda Buckmaster of Belfast Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.
The public is invited to this free event. Tea and homemade baked goods will be served.
Buckmaster’s latest work, “Elemental: A Miscellany of Salt Cod and Islands” (Huntress Press 2022), is the first installment in a series of creative and eclectic responses to the beauties and realities of islands across the North Atlantic Rim. Through essay, poetry and fiction, she traces the imprint of the lowly salt cod over time in Maine, Newfoundland and the Northern Isles of Scotland. She will talk about her travels and how they are reflected in her book. She is preparing for a spring trip to the Shetlands and Iceland.
Buckmaster has lived within a block of the Atlantic most of her life, growing up in Florida and living in Midcoast Maine for 40 years. She has an Master of Fine Arts from the University of Southern Maine. Her poetry, essay and fiction have appeared in more than 40 journals. She has held residencies at Vermont Studios Center, Atlantic Center for the Arts and Obras Foundation, among others. Two of her pieces have been listed as Notable Essays in Best American Essays 2013 and 2020. Her hybrid memoir, "Space Heart: A Memoir in Stages," was published by Burrow Press in 2018.