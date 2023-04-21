CAMDEN — Ash hanging in the air creates a mist, a timeless, dreamy feeling of the eternal. Craters busted open in the black rock give vent to lakes of fire. Waves of molten material crash, sending glowing embers into the sky.
Poet and photographer Meg Weston of Camden looks into volcanoes around the world, and what she finds in those craters of fire is inspiration.
“It’s a power greater than ourselves,” she said. “It’s like seeing the Earth in creation. There is a beauty that is also fierce. The goddess Pele is both the goddess of creation and destruction.”
She has traveled to see volcanoes in Hawaii and Iceland and taken others with her.
“I’ve never taken someone to see a volcano that wasn’t awestruck by it,” she said.
She sets the scene on her website, volcanoes.com:
“In the early morning hours looking out over the Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea, the Hawaiian goddess Pele makes her presence felt. The chill morning air is not the only source of goose bumps on my arms; it is her power and her beauty reflected in the steam rising from the crater, the sharp points of stars in the sky letting me know the vastness of the universe, the quiet whispers in my ears that I am nothing, I am one with everything. I am moved by the living breath of the Earth.”
Weston’s collection of poetry, “Magma Intrusions,” is due to be released in September from Kelsay Books.
“Volcanoes permeate everything that I do,” she said. “I started being interested in volcanoes as a child. I think most kids are fascinated by volcanoes and dinosaurs and stuff like that, and you outgrow it, but I never outgrew it.”
“My mother showed me a National Geographic picture of the eruption of Surtsey on Nov. 15, 1963, and it was my 12th birthday, and I just thought that was magical. This land existed where it never existed before. It came up out of the sea and created an island. How does the Earth do that?”
She did her school reports on volcanoes. When her mother died young in the early 1970s there was another volcanic eruption off the coast of Iceland. Her father took the family there that summer.
“The eruption was over by that point, but they were paying people to fly out to the island to help shovel the ash. …Icelanders were trying to control that eruption because it threatened their best and only fishing harbor. They were taking fire hoses of seawater and spreading them on the lava flow.”
But people cannot control volcanoes. The human witnesses are humbled.
Weston is accomplished. She has worked as an executive with Konica Corporation, as president of the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram, and as a vice president at the University of Southern Maine.
She served as president of Maine Media Workshops + College in Rockport and retired in January 2020. She had planned to travel or maybe live overseas, but then the pandemic hit and left her locked in the house.
“I had writer friends and I said I need a community of writers,” she said.
So she started the online community The Poets Corner with Kathrin Seitz. The site hosts online readings and events. It has grown to have almost 3,000 people on the mailing list. Sometimes as many as 1,000 will sign up for a reading.
She is cofounder and director of the Camden Festival of Poetry set for May 20, 2023, at the First Congregational Church on Elm Street in Camden. Nationally acclaimed poet Richard Blanco is the keynote speaker for the event, which will include readings, live music, discussion groups and an award for an outstanding young poet. Blanco was only the fifth poet to read at a United States presidential inauguration. He read his poem "One Today" at Barack Obama's second inauguration.
Weston’s poetry has been published in literary magazines. She released a limited-edition book in 2020 called “Letters from the White Queen,” offering reflections on letters written by her mother in 1969 shortly before her sudden death at the age of 48. One of Weston’s volcano-themed poems, “Elegy for Halemaumau,” was published in the Hawaii Pacific Review.
So what is her new book, “Magma Intrusions,” about?
“Family stuff. The geological forces that shape the earth. The stories that shape our lives. That’s the way I describe the book. There’s some family stuff in there and there are Maine poems. That’s why I called it ‘Magma Intrusions,’ because you don’t find active volcanoes in Maine. You find the evidence of them, those wonderful lines that divide the granite that are magma intrusions from 500 million years ago.”
Is there a danger in sharing personal feelings in poetry?
“It does feel very vulnerable to put yourself out there,” she said. “I kind of think it’s always like that. A poem doesn’t really interest me unless I discover something in the process of it. You start out describing something and you let your mind go to what you discover in the process, and you say, ‘Oh really? That’s what this poem is about.’ I think that’s just a delightful puzzle between the conscious and the unconscious that gets worked out there.”
Learn more about Meg Weston’s world at volcanoes.com and thepoetscorner.org.