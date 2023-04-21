Books

Volcanoes and poetry

“The fires of the Bardabunga eruption (Iceland). An all-night drive, an early morning helicopter flight, and a sight to behold.”

 Photo by Meg Weston

CAMDEN — Ash hanging in the air creates a mist, a timeless, dreamy feeling of the eternal. Craters busted open in the black rock give vent to lakes of fire. Waves of molten material crash, sending glowing embers into the sky.

Poet and photographer Meg Weston of Camden looks into volcanoes around the world, and what she finds in those craters of fire is inspiration.

The Earth breathes

Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, May 2021.
Meg Weston

Pele

Pele was a goddess of volcanoes, bringing both creation and destruction.

