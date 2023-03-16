Cars raced in a flurry of excitement Sunday, March 5 at the American Legion Hall in Camden. Fourteen Cub Scouts from local area Pack 200 brought their hand-carved, painted race cars to test their mettle (and their car’s metal — well, actually mostly wood) at the Pack’s Annual Pinewood Derby.
Detailed rules define race car weight and size limits in the Derby. Car design is left to the imagination and personal flair of each scout — and the careful use of hand tools. The Pinewood Derby is the most anticipated event of the scout year where all of the Pack's dens come together to admire each other’s work, cheer on their fellow scouts, partake of snacks and have fun.
Each scout's car was entered into eight heats to assure equal running time on each of the track's four lanes. Racers placed their entry in front of the starting gate, then ran to the track's side to shout out the countdown together: "Three, two, one, GO!" The excitement was palpable as all turned in unison to keep their eyes locked on their cars racing down the 50-ft aluminum track. Just under four seconds of concentration and then a scramble to collect cars and see which racers were up next. This continued until all cars had completed the scheduled heats. Then the times for each scout's car were averaged, giving the race results.
Winning Racers:
Finlay Woodbury with his car named, “3.1415,” took 1st Place overall with a winning average time of 3.8446 seconds, and was the fastest car of the Webelos 1 Den.
Owen Mathiau’s “Owenator” took 2nd Place with an average time of 3.8967, and was the fastest car of the Wolf Den.
Zavier Mason’s “Bullet Car” took 3rd Place with an average time of 3.8968 the fastest of the Webelos 2 Den.
Coming in 4th Place was Benjamin Tepelmann’s “Among Us” with an average time of 3.8975 seconds, and
5th Place went to Landon Mitchell with his car, “Rockport Landscape” with an average time of 3.9136 seconds.
Grayson Murray had the fastest car of the Bear Den with an average time of 4.1092 seconds.
Design Awards:
Scouts had the opportunity to vote on the design aspects of their peers’ cars, awarding certificates to:
Liam McAllister of the Webelos 1 Den won Best in Show 2023 for his aircraft carrier inspired car named the “USS Riley”
Benjamin Tepelmann for “Most Creative Car,”
Derek Nash for “Best Car Paint Job,” and
Marshall Mitchell for “Most Un-car Like Car,”
Pack 200 holds its Annual Pinewood Derby each year on the first Sunday in March. For more information, contact Cubmaster Matt Tepelmann at mftepelmann@gmail.com.