Cars raced in a flurry of excitement Sunday, March 5 at the American Legion Hall in Camden. Fourteen Cub Scouts from local area Pack 200 brought their hand-carved, painted race cars to test their mettle (and their car’s metal — well, actually mostly wood) at the Pack’s Annual Pinewood Derby.

Detailed rules define race car weight and size limits in the Derby. Car design is left to the imagination and personal flair of each scout — and the careful use of hand tools. The Pinewood Derby is the most anticipated event of the scout year where all of the Pack's dens come together to admire each other’s work, cheer on their fellow scouts, partake of snacks and have fun.

