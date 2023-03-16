Community

The Camden Garden Club has announced its inaugural lamppost sponsorship program, inviting the community to join in sponsoring downtown lampposts for the upcoming 2023 season.

Sponsors have the opportunity to select a specific lamppost from those that are still available on a first-come-first-served basis. Sponsors have the option of being thanked with their name on a tag on the lamppost, or honoring someone by naming them on the tag. Lamppost sponsorships are valid for one year with the sponsorship cycle ending in February when the wreaths are taken down. The current sponsorship cycle is Spring 2023 – February 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you