The Camden Garden Club has announced its inaugural lamppost sponsorship program, inviting the community to join in sponsoring downtown lampposts for the upcoming 2023 season.
Sponsors have the opportunity to select a specific lamppost from those that are still available on a first-come-first-served basis. Sponsors have the option of being thanked with their name on a tag on the lamppost, or honoring someone by naming them on the tag. Lamppost sponsorships are valid for one year with the sponsorship cycle ending in February when the wreaths are taken down. The current sponsorship cycle is Spring 2023 – February 2024.
The Club’s lamppost sponsorship program is designed to cover the costs of Camden’s iconic lamppost decorations including the hanging baskets and wreaths, which have been summer and winter fixtures of the town for many years.
The Camden Garden Club has provided flower baskets to the town of Camden for the lampposts since 1925 and decorated wreaths since 1948. These adornments have helped make Camden “The Jewel of the Maine Coast” and have arguably contributed to Travel + Leisure magazine’s Jan. 29 designation of Camden as one of the “20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in the United States”
Sponsorships are processed as donations and are fully tax deductible. Two hundred fifty dollars covers all of the costs associated with the lamppost’s summer flower baskets and winter holiday wreaths. Visit the Camden Garden Club’s website at camdengardenclub.org for more information and to place a sponsorship donation.