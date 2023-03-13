1234 Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courier-Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Digital Edition Edition Archives To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Popular Camden town budget draft released for FY2024 Bill would extend Maine's territorial waters Anti-mining forum draws massive turnout ‘Exhibition On Screen’ film features Mary Cassatt Police probe South Thomaston burglary Biz Briefs Foundations in Restorative Practice Program Transportation services canceled for March 14, 2023 Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skill In-Person Program at the Hutchinson Center! Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is Growing our Team! Kitchen Renovations More Biz Briefs Biz Offers Spring Hop is Coming Back!! Bonnie’s Place open Thursday! We are open this week!! Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop will be CLOSED on Saturday March 4, 2023 due to the impending snowstorm. We will re-open Wednesday March 8th at 11am. 57 Elm street Camden Due to storms, closed this week. More Biz Offers