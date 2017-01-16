-
Planning Board gives the nod to Dollar GeneralAfter showing interest in several locations throughout the Midcoast, a discount retailer received approval to make a new home in Union. Dollar ...
-
Locals mobilizing for Women's March on WashingtonA number of local women and men are preparing to make a road trip to attend the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration...
-
Slippery roads cause dual crashesIcy road conditions were the cause of two separate crashes on Route 17 in Washington Jan. 12. According to Chief Deputy Tim Carroll of the Knox County Sheriff's Office, just prior to 5 a.m., Robert Baird, 61, of South China, lost control of his 2009 Ford truck because of slippery road conditions, struck a guardrail on the bridge near Fitch Road ...
-
Dragons too hot, tall, talented for hard-working MarinersSometimes, no matter how hard or well a basketball team plays, an opponent is simply better on a particular day and that was the case for Oceanside against Brunswick on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14. The Dragons flew into town for a midseason high school girls court clash and the tall, talented ...
-
Slippery roads cause dual crashesIcy road conditions were the cause of two separate crashes on Route 17 in Washington Jan. 12. According to Chief Deputy Tim Carroll of the Knox ...
-
Dragons too hot, tall, talented for hard-working MarinersSometimes, no matter how hard or well a basketball team plays, an opponent is simply better on a particular day and that was the case for Oceanside...
-
Ice-makers shape bar for Samoset Resort's coolest winter eventAn ice bar took shape Jan. 10 on the outdoor deck of the Samoset Resort overlooking Penobscot Bay, in preparation for the upcoming Glacier Ice Bar ...