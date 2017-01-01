-
Voters accept $245,000 in donations for Lincolnville Fire DepartmentResidents voted Dec. 27 to accept donations totaling $245,000 for the Lincolnville Fire Department from a local nonprofit organization. In ...
-
Judge will try to pick Knox jury for trial of trucker charged in deaths of two motoristsFamily members of two people killed in March, when a tractor trailer slammed into their vehicles, packed a Knox County courtroom to receive an ...
-
The Camden Herald 2016 in ReviewThese photographs accompanied various stories published in the pages of The Camden Herald in 2016.
-
Turf wars: High school, middle school squads caged in play dayWhile school-organized field hockey may be out of season in the Pine Tree State, the season is of no consequence at the Penobscot Indoor Turf and Community Hub (PITCH) as 24 teams — 12 high school and 12 middle school teams — participated in a daylong round-robin tournament on Wednesday, Dec. ...
-
The Camden Herald 2016 in ReviewThese photographs accompanied various stories published in the pages of The Camden Herald in 2016.
-
Turf wars: High school, middle school squads caged in play dayWhile school-organized field hockey may be out of season in the Pine Tree State, the season is of no consequence at the Penobscot Indoor Turf and ...
-
Mariners concoct winning potion against bewitched foeIt surely is a thing of beauty when an athletic team executes in competition the way it practices and, for good measure, sprinkles in a dash of ...