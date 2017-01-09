-
Small school playoffs in full swing, large schools continue regular seasonBusline League middle school boys and girls basketball crowns will be decided later this month, as squads continue to claw for victories in the ...
-
Camden Hills halts five-game skid with dispatch of BelfastRiding a five-game losing streak and playing its third game in three days, one would be hard-pressed to find a team more in need of a win than the ...
-
Updated: Warren family safe after Florida airport shootingA family of four from Warren, headed off on a vacation, were in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, when a gunman opened fire. Trisha and Jack Martin and their sons, Ryan, 18, and Ben, 14, were at the scene, but none of the family members were injured in the shooting. Ben is a ...
-
Rockport fire victim condition improvesThe condition of a 64-year-old Rockport man injured in a Jan. 3 fire continues to improve. Bruce Fales suffered smoke inhalation and was initially taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. In the days immediately following the fire, ...
-
Updated: Warren family safe after Florida airport shootingA family of four from Warren, headed off on a vacation, were in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday ...
-
Rockport fire victim condition improvesThe condition of a 64-year-old Rockport man injured in a Jan. 3 fire continues to improve. Bruce Fales suffered smoke inhalation and was initially ...
-
Furious second-half comeback, clutch Wirkala free throws lift MarinersEven after a 5-1 start to the new campaign, veteran Oceanside boys basketball coach Matt Breen said his four-senior, five-junior, five-sophomore ...