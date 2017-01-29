-
Flying higher than rest: Riverhawk 7th-graders perfect championsTalented. Dominant. Perfect. Perhaps those three words best describe this season's Medomak Middle School girls seventh-grade basketball team. The ...
Warren man admits to helping sink lobster boatA 21-year-old Warren man was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 26, to three months in jail for his role in the sinking of a lobster boat off St. George ...
Career center to open in Rockland Harbor PlazaA private non-profit organization that has a state contract to train people on welfare to help them get employment will be opening an office in Rockland. Fedcap Rehabilitation Services will be leasing space in the Harbor Plaza Shopping Center on Camden Street in Rockland. The space will be between Pet Quarters and the UPS store The organization ...
Home sweet home: Troy Howard 8th-graders wear crown on home courtThere is nothing like winning a basketball championship. It is a satisfying feeling that never grows old and that experience is made sweeter when it happens on a team's home court. That is the scenario that played out for the Troy Howard Middle School boys eighth-grade basketball team, which ...
LePage reverses course, signs bill to close marijuana law loopholes, delay retail salesGov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and signed a bill to delay retail marijuana sales in Maine and close a loophole that could have allowed ...