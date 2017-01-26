-
Panthers remain unbeaten, ease past Windjammers in Midcoast clashDespite losing several key contributors from last year’s team that made a run to the Class A North regional championship game, the Medomak Valley ...
-
Clothes closet opens at MedomakWhat used to be a food store within the confines of Medomak Valley High School's cafeteria has now opened as a free clothes closet. Thanks to the ...
-
District eyes Seton School for Zenith, adult educationSchool Superintendent Maria Libby discussed plans to lease the former Seton School building at 1 Free St. in Camden with members of the SAD 28 Finance Committee and full School Board on Jan. 18. The building would house the Zenith alternative education program and adult education programs currently located in the bus barn. “We are basically ...
-
Camden Zoning Board of Appeals grants taco tent and ski and bike demos special exceptions to do business at the Snow BowlThe Zoning Board of Appeals granted special exceptions Jan. 25 to allow Sidecountry Sports to sell and demonstrate recreational ski and mountain biking equipment and to allow Cold Toes Tacos to sell food at the Camden Snow Bowl Ski Resort. Since the Snow Bowl opened Dec. 17, Brian Beggarly has ...
-
District eyes Seton School for Zenith, adult educationSchool Superintendent Maria Libby discussed plans to lease the former Seton School building at 1 Free St. in Camden with members of the SAD 28 ...
-
Camden Zoning Board of Appeals grants taco tent and ski and bike demos special exceptions to do business at the Snow BowlThe Zoning Board of Appeals granted special exceptions Jan. 25 to allow Sidecountry Sports to sell and demonstrate recreational ski and mountain ...
-
Lake Warden's reportAll is well around the watershed, the ice has firmed up nicely on the lake and ponds. The ice fishing folks were the first ones out on the ice, ...