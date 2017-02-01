-
Smiles, joy abound: Oceanside, Mount View square off in unified hoopsSmiles, arms raised triumphantly, high-fives all-around and leaps for joy filled the Oceanside High School gymnasium on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27 ...
-
Pritchett resigns from Rockland councilCouncilor Larry Pritchett has resigned from the Rockland City Council, saying he has struggled to find the time and emotional energy for the post ...
-
Windjammer soccer standout Messer to play for UMaine Black BearsOne of the most accomplished high school girls soccer players in Midcoast history has decided to keep her incredible talents at the next level relatively close to home — namely, about 70 miles up Route 1 and 295 in Orono — to play for the University of Maine. Camden Hills Regional High School senior Charlotte Messer signed a national letter of ...
-
School leaders make pitch for $23.2 million bond packageGood schools make good communities and the proposed $23.2 million bond issue to be voted on Feb. 28 will be the investment needed to complete the Rockland-area school district's long-term plan to rebuild the region's education system, according to Regional School Unit 13 leaders. Residents of ...
-
Windjammer soccer standout Messer to play for UMaine Black BearsOne of the most accomplished high school girls soccer players in Midcoast history has decided to keep her incredible talents at the next level ...
-
School leaders make pitch for $23.2 million bond packageGood schools make good communities and the proposed $23.2 million bond issue to be voted on Feb. 28 will be the investment needed to complete the ...
-
Coastal storm to bring few inches of snow to Midcoast WednesdayAs predicted, a coastal storm began bringing snow to the Midcoast Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, causing slippery driving. Schools are not canceled, ...