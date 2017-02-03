-
Mariners, Windjammers, Vikings split in Feb. 2 court actionWith only a few games left on the docket, the high school basketball regular season is winding to a close, as teams toiled in court affairs on ...
State high court to hear challenge to expansion of island inn owned by PingreeThe Maine Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments next week on an appeal by a seasonal island resident who is challenging the expansion of an ...
Winterfest, U.S. Toboggan Nationals schedule of eventsCamden Winterfest, the week-long celebration leading up to the US National Toboggan Championships, kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 4 and runs until Sunday, Feb. 12. Activities begin at the Amphitheatre, Harbor Park and Village Green in Camden and continue right through the Toboggan Nationals the following weekend at the Camden Snow Bowl. The ...
Smooth sledding expected for Toboggan ChampionshipsEvent organizers were making final preparations for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl on Feb. 3. Test runs were made down the toboggan chute and areas of Hosmer Pond were being marked-off in anticipation of what is shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of winter ...
Camden Farmers Market to move to Washington StreetCamden Farmers Market President Mike Bahner confirmed Feb. 1 that the market's new home will be 116 Washington St., a town-owned property bordered ...